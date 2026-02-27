U.S envoy Barrack meets Iraq's ex-prime minister Maliki, two sources say

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki reacts at a polling station inside Al-Rasheed Hotel during the parliamentary election in Baghdad, Iraq, November 11, 2025. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Feb 27 - U.S. envoy Tom Barrack met former Iraqi prime minister Nouri al-Maliki, the Shi'ite alliance's candidate for premier, on Friday, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Maliki has been nominated by a powerful Shi'ite bloc to return to the post, but the United States has said it will reconsider its support for Iraq if he is chosen again.

Maliki's media office said Barrack and Maliki discussed developments in Iraq's political landscape and upcoming national priorities.

The statement said Maliki stressed the importance of supporting the democratic process and strengthening political stability, underscoring the need to respect Iraq’s sovereignty and the choices of its people. REUTERS