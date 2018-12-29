Two Vietnamese tourists killed, several injured by roadside bomb in Egypt

CAIRO (AFP) - Two Vietnamese tourists were killed on Friday (Dec 28) and 10 others wounded when a roadside bomb exploded near their bus as it travelled close to the Giza pyramids in Cairo, Egypt’s interior ministry said.

A statement said there were 14 tourists from Vietnam on the bus when the homemade device exploded at 6.15pm (12.15am on Saturday, Singapore time) and that the bus driver and the tour guide, both Egyptian, were also wounded in the explosion.

The improvised explosive device was placed near a wall along the Mariyutiya Street in the Haram district near the Giza Pyramids, the statement said.

Security services were immediately dispatched to the area and have opened an investigation into the explosion, the ministry added without giving further details.

Updates



Two #Vietnamese #tourists were killed and ten others were injured including #Chinese #tourist following an blast that hit a #touristbus in the #Egyptian city of #Giza on Friday, according to the Egyptian ministry of interior #Cairo pic.twitter.com/Dw3QVPADwM — NFTV (@nftvnews) December 28, 2018

BREAKING: #Egypt's MOI confirmed that two #Vietnamese tourists have been killed in an attack that targeted a tourist bus in the vicinity of #Giza pyramids. 14 more reported injured. #Egypt pic.twitter.com/Zdm6GW3aXd — Abdallah Hendawy (@hendawys) December 28, 2018

Egypt: Another footage for the exploded bus, which targeted tourists near to Giza pyramids at the ring road. pic.twitter.com/3UMF21eSYZ — Mohamed Kassab (@MeKassab) December 28, 2018

(This story is developing)