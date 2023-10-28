News analysis

Two-state solution back on agenda as US, Europe seek a way out of Israel-Hamas war

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
Smoke raising during an Israeli air strike in the northern Gaza Strip, near the southern Israeli city of Sderot, on Oct 28. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
20 sec ago
Published
44 min ago
LONDON – With Israeli troops expanding their land offensive against Hamas targets in Gaza, prospects for the Middle East look bleak; just about the only certainty is that a United Nations General Assembly resolution calling for a ceasefire has no chance of being implemented.

Still, diplomats from the United States and Europe are working behind the scenes towards a more optimistic scenario, one in which political talks between Israeli and Palestinian leaders could resume months after the current wave of violence subsides.

