Two rockets fall outside Baghdad's Green Zone: Military

CAIRO (REUTERS) - Two rockets fell outside Baghdad's Green Zone on Tuesday (March 17) without causing any reported casualties, Iraq's military said in a statement.

The US-led coalition's spokesman, Colonel Myles B. Caggins III, said in a tweet that "Iraqis are investigating the explosions in Baghdad", with more details coming from the Iraqi military later.

He added: "As of 11 P.M. (Baghdad Time), no rockets were fired at Camp Taji. In Baghdad, no explosions occurred near U.S./Coalition facilities."

