Two Revolutionary Guards members killed by gunmen in western Iran

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

DUBAI, June 30 - Two members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards were killed and two wounded in what the Guards described as a "terrorist" shooting in the western province of Kermanshah on Monday evening, state media reported on Tuesday.

The attackers opened fire outside the Guards members' home and authorities were investigating in an effort to identify those responsible, state media reported.

The Norway-based Kurdish rights group Hengaw said a newly formed armed group calling itself "Xori Hiwa" (Sun of Hope) had claimed responsibility for the operation.

It said the attack had targeted Revolutionary Guards personnel whom it accused of involvement in the suppression of protests in Kurdish areas during the "Women, Life, Freedom" movement.

The movement erupted in 2022 after the death of Kurdish Iranian Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the morality police following her arrest over alleged violations of Iran’s public dress code, leading to nationwide protests. REUTERS