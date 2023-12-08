Two months of war in Gaza leave elderly and newborns destitute and displaced

GAZA - After two months of war in Gaza, most of its people are homeless, crammed by a pounding Israeli bombardment into yet smaller areas of an already tiny enclave where the elderly and newborns live alike in tents amid the rubble.

Three women pushed from their homes in the Gaza Strip over 61 days of fighting have now ended up desperate for shelter and safety after fleeing from one place to another under air strikes and shellfire.

Ms Zainab Khalil, 57, is seeking to move for a fourth time as Israeli tanks roll into the southern city of Khan Younis. Ms Israa al-Jamala, 28, lives in a tent tending her infant daughter who was born the night a short-lived truce began. And Ms Mai Salim walks by the Egyptian border fearing she and her family will be forced across it into a life of permanent exile.

Most of Gaza's 2.3 million people were taken unawares by the sudden disaster that began to unfold for them on Oct 7.

On that day, Israeli jets began strikes to retaliate for a Hamas attack in southern Israel that killed some 1,200 people.

The Israeli military has vowed to crush Hamas, the armed group that rules Gaza and is pledged to Israel's destruction.

Israel says the group hides its weapons, command centres and fighters among a civilian population it uses as "human shields". Hamas denies this.

Four-fifths of Gaza residents have now been displaced, many of them several times over. Their homes, businesses, mosques and schools have been damaged, destroyed or abandoned as too dangerous in the face of the Israeli assault.

Health authorities in Gaza say at least 17,000 people have been killed by Israel’s bombardment.