Two Lebanese officers, one soldier killed in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon

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June 6 - Two Lebanese officers and one soldier were killed on Saturday in an Israeli strike on a military vehicle on the Khardali-Nabatieh road in south Lebanon, the Lebanese army said.

Later, the Israeli military said it targeted the vehicle after identifying what it described as a threat to its forces and receiving indications that Hezbollah was preparing to fire on Israeli troops from the area.

It said an initial inquiry showed that two Lebanese army officers and a soldier were inside the vehicle and that the incident was under review.

The Lebanese army has largely stayed out of hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel and has not taken part in the fighting during the current conflict. REUTERS