Two Israeli hostages seen in latest video issued by Hamas

JERUSALEM - Hamas released a new video on Saturday that appeared to show two Israeli hostages who have been held in the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 assault on southern Israel.

The video is similarly filmed to previous hostage videos made public by the Islamist group, which Israel has condemned as psychological terrorism.

The two men, identified as Keith Siegel, 64, and Omri Miran, 47, speak individually in front of an empty background. They send their love to their families and ask to be released.

Miran was taken hostage from his home in the community of Nahal Oz in front of his wife and two young daughters during the Hamas killing spree that sparked the war in Gaza.

Siegel, who is a dual U.S. citizen, was taken captive with his wife from another border town. She was later released during a brief November truce.

The video was published during the Passover holiday, when Jews traditionally celebrate the biblical story of gaining freedom from slavery in Egypt.

At one point Siegel breaks down crying as he recounts celebrating the holiday with his family last year and expressing his hope that they will be reunited.

Around 250 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage during the Hamas assault, which killed some 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies, in the deadliest single attack in Israel's history.

In response, Israel launched an assault on Gaza, pledging to destroy Hamas and bring the hostages home. The assault has so far killed more than 34,000 Palestinians, according to health authorities in Hamas-ruled Gaza. REUTERS