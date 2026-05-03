Israel court extends detention of two Gaza flotilla activists by two days

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Vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla, intercepted in international waters by the Israeli Navy, sailing off Ierapetra, on the island of Crete, Greece, on May 1.

ASHKELON, Israel – An Israeli court on May 3 approved a two-day extension to the detention of two foreign activists from a Gaza-bound flotilla who were brought to Israel for questioning, a rights group representing them said.

“The court extended their detention by two days,” said Ms Miriam Azem, international advocacy coordinator at the rights group Adalah.

Israeli authorities had asked to extend their detention by four days, she added.

Two foreign activists from a Gaza-bound flotilla who were brought to Israel for interrogation earlier appeared before an Israeli court, a rights group defending them told AFP.

The flotilla of more than 50 vessels had set sail from France, Spain and Italy with the aim of breaking an Israeli blockade of Gaza and bringing supplies to the devastated Palestinian territory.

They were intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters off Greece early on April 30 , with Israel saying it removed some 175 activists – two of whom were taken to Israel for questioning.

Spanish national Saif Abu Keshek and Brazilian Thiago Avila appeared before a court in Ashkelon on May 3 .

On May 2 , Adalah said its lawyers had met the two activists at Shikma Prison in Ashkelon.

Mr Avila told the lawyers he had been “subjected to extreme brutality” when the vessels were seized, adding that he was “dragged face-down across the floor and beaten so severely that he passed out twice”.

Since arriving in Israel, he said he had been “kept in isolation and blindfolded”.

Mr Abu Keshek was “hand-tied and blindfolded... and forced to lie face-down on the floor from the moment of his seizure” until reaching Israel, the group said.

Israel’s foreign ministry said the two activists were affiliated with an organisation sanctioned by the US Treasury.

That group – the Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad (PCPA) – has been accused by Washington of “clandestinely acting on behalf of” Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Israel’s foreign ministry said Mr Abu Keshek was a leading member of the PCPA, and that Mr Avila was also linked to the organisation and “suspected of illegal activity”.

Spain has condemned the detention of Mr Abu Keshek and rejected the Israeli accusation against him.

Organisers of the latest flotilla said the Israeli interception took place more than 1,000km from Gaza and their equipment was smashed, leaving them facing a “calculated death trap at sea”.

Dozens of intercepted activists disembarked on May 1 at the Greek island of Crete, according to an AFP journalist.

The Global Sumud Flotilla’s first Mediterranean voyage to Gaza in the summer and autumn of 2025 drew worldwide attention, before Israeli forces intercepted the boats off the coasts of Egypt and Gaza in early October.

Crew members, including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, were arrested and expelled by Israeli forces. AFP