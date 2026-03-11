Two drones fall in vicinity of Dubai airport as Iran crisis shows no sign of easing

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A Qatar Airways airplane at Dubai International Airport, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Dubai on March 8.

– Two drones came down in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB) on March 11 , injuring four people, Dubai’s media office said, as attacks on infrastructure across the Gulf continued on the 12th day of the Iran crisis, which has caused widespread disruption to global air traffic.

“(The) authorities confirm that two drones fell in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport a short while ago,” the media office posted on social media platform X, adding that air traffic is operating as normal.

The attack resulted in minor injuries to two Ghanaian nationals and one Bangladeshi national, as well as moderate injuries to one Indian national, it added.

The outbreak of the US-Israeli war against Iran has led to flight cancellations, rescheduling and rerouting for airlines across the globe, as most airspaces in the Middle East, including Qatar, remain shut over missile and drone concerns. It has also led to an energy crisis that has caused a spike in fuel prices.

United Arab Emirates airlines, such as Dubai’s Emirates and Abu Dhabi’s Etihad, have resumed some flights since the beginning of the crisis on Feb 28, but they are still operating below capacity.

The attack on March 11 marked a renewed hit to DXB, the world’s busiest airport for international passengers, which in 2025 handled nearly 100 million passengers. REUTERS