2 civilians killed in Israeli strike on Syria

DAMASCUS – Two Syrian civilians were killed in an Israeli air strike on Tuesday, state media reported, the fourth such attack on government-held areas of the war-torn country in less than a week.

“At 12.15am the Israeli enemy carried out an air strike... and the attack resulted in the death of two civilians,” state news agency SANA said, quoting a military source.

The strike came from the direction of “the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points in the vicinity of Damascus and the southern region”, it said, adding that air defence intercepted “most of” the missiles.

During more than a decade of civil war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on Syrian territory, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Lebanese Hizbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions.

SANA had earlier reported “an explosion heard in the vicinity of Damascus”.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor gave the same civilian death toll, with its director Rami Abdel Rahman adding that “an unknown number of Iran-backed fighters were also killed” in the strike.

Israel fired “barrages of missiles targeting military areas controlled by Iran-backed groups and regime air defence”, said the Britain-based monitor with a wide range of sources inside Syria.

An Israeli missile targeted a radar in the countryside of Sweida, while another hit a glass factory in the Al-Kiswah area of the Damascus countryside, killing the two civilians, it said.

The monitor had earlier said that the missiles also targeted the vicinity of Damascus International Airport and an Iranian complex near the Sayyida Zeinab area, with Syria’s air defence intercepting at least two missiles.

On Sunday, two Iran-affiliated fighters were killed in an Israeli air strike on targets in Syria, according to the monitor, with SANA reporting five Syrian soldiers wounded.

Israel struck early on Sunday near the western city of Homs, after striking the Syrian capital on March 30 and early on March 31.

A rare car bombing also rocked Damascus on Sunday, with no deaths reported and no side claiming responsibility.

While Israel rarely comments on the strikes it carries out on Syria, it has repeatedly said that it will not allow its arch-foe Iran to extend its footprint in the war-torn country.