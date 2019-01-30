Two blasts heard near police station in south-east Iran: State media

LONDON (REUTERS) - Two explosions were heard in the city of Zahedan, in southeastern Iran, state media said on Tuesday (Jan 29), but there were contradictory reports about the source of the blasts.

The Young Journalist Club, a news website linked to state broadcaster IRIB, said two suicide bombers had blown themselves up in front of a police station.

But Mehr news agency quoted an "informed source" as saying that one of the explosions was caused by a percussion grenade.

Four people were wounded, according to Mehr and the Young Journalist Club.

Zahedan is the capital of Sistan-Baluchestan province, where Iranian security forces often clash with armed drugs smugglers and Sunni militants.

The province is home to mostly Sunni ethnic Baluchis, a minority in predominantly Shi'ite Iran.

A video of the aftermath of the attack was soon removed from the Young Journalist Club's website.

The video, shared on other social media, showed a car with a broken windshield and people around it.