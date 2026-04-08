Turkish intelligence played a role securing US-Iran ceasefire, media says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A woman waves the flag of Iran after an announcement of a two-week ceasefire in the war with the United States and Israel.

Follow our live coverage here.

ANKARA - Turkey’s intelligence agency played a key role in diplomatic efforts leading to a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, Turkish media reported on April 8, citing security sources.

Washington agreed late on April 7 to the truce, brokered by Pakistan, in a conflict that has spread across the Middle East and disrupted global energy supplies.

State news channel TRT said Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) was among the few actors able to maintain direct contact with both Western countries and neighbouring Iran, including its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

It said MIT had worked to keep communication channels open, prevent misunderstandings, relay messages aimed at de-escalation, presented proposals to help avoid further escalation and coordinated with multiple intelligence services.

MIT was not immediately reachable for comment on the report.

While Pakistan led mediation efforts, Tehran has said that Turkey had played a role after having initially sought to host direct US-Iran talks before the war began in late February. A Turkey-based diplomat separately said Ankara played a supportive role in the recent weeks of talks.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, whose country is a NATO ally of the US and shares a border with Iran, on April 8 welcomed the ceasefire, called for its full implementation, and warned against any provocations or acts of sabotage. REUTERS