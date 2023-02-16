Turkish authorities detain man trying to kidnap baby after quake

Turkish Family Minister Derya Yanik on said at least 1,362 children had been separated from their families by the quake. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
February 16, 2023 at 5:18 PM
Published
February 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM

HATAY, Turkey – Turkish police have detained a man trying to steal a baby from a hospital in southern Turkey, state media reported, following the catastrophic earthquake that hit the region.

A 7.8-magnitude quake unleashed chaos in southeastern Turkey and parts of Syria, killing over 40,000 people and displacing millions in both countries.

According to the Anadolu state news agency on Wednesday, a man walked into a hospital pretending to be a police chief in the Samandag district of the quake-affected province of Hatay.

The hospital staff realised his police ID card was fake and called the real police, the report added.

When officers detained the man, they found fake police and military ID cards, gold and money in Turkish lira, dollars and euros worth around US$6,500 (S$8,700), Anadolu said.

The agency did not provide information about the baby.

Some parents in the region have expressed alarm over rumoured child kidnappings.

Turkish Family Minister Derya Yanik on Monday said at least 1,362 children had been separated from their families by the quake. AFP

More On This Topic
2-month-old baby among miracle rescues as Turkey-Syria quake deaths cross 28,000
Turkey moves on to post-quake reconstruction, Syrians seek more aid

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top