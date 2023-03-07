Turkey's opposition names Kemal Kilicdaroglu to take on Erdogan in election

ANKARA - Turkish opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu emerged on Monday as the main challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in landmark elections expected on May 14, after a six-party alliance picked him as expected as its presidential candidate.

Mr Kilicdaroglu, 74, head of the country’s second-biggest party, aims to emerge from Mr Erdogan’s shadow and oust the president after a two-decade reign that has transformed the Nato member country and major emerging market economy.

“Our table is the table of peace. Our only goal is to take the country to days of prosperity, peace and joy,” Mr Kilicdaroglu, chairman of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), told about 2,000 people gathered in Ankara. “We will govern Turkey with consultation and consensus.”

Polls suggest that the presidential and parliamentary votes in two months will be tight, with the opposition bloc running slightly ahead of the governing alliance.

The bloc has vowed to reverse many of Mr Erdogan’s policies on the economy, civil rights and foreign affairs in what many see as the most consequential election in the republic’s 100-year history.

A former civil servant, Mr Kilicdaroglu could take advantage of years of economic crisis and soaring inflation, as well as last month’s devastating earthquakes in the south that killed more than 46,000 people brought criticism of the state’s response.

Yet some doubt that the feisty former economist who climbed the ranks as a corruption-fighter can defeat Mr Erdogan, Turkey’s longest-serving leader whose campaigning charisma has helped achieve more than a dozen election victories.

Voters will decide not only who leads Turkey but how it is governed, where its economy is headed and what role it may play to ease conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Mr Kilicdaroglu’s prospects could be boosted by a last-minute deal on Monday to reunite the opposition bloc that had splintered on Friday when the big right-wing IYI Party opposed his candidacy.

After a tense 72 hours, the alliance met again on Monday and accepted an IYI proposal that Mr Ekrem Imamoglu and Mr Mansur Yavas, the popular CHP mayors of Istanbul and Ankara respectively, would later be appointed as vice-presidents.

Mr Kilicdaroglu, in his speech late on Monday, said the leaders of the other five opposition parties would also serve as vice presidents.

Reflecting concerns over Mr Kilicdaroglu’s ability to win, IYI leader Meral Aksener had on Friday left the alliance, saying it should choose one of the mayors to take on Mr Erdogan because they would fare better.

But she returned on Monday.

“This is a massive political coup against Erdogan and should hand the opposition a decisive win in the first round on May 14,” said Mr Hakan Akbas, managing director of Strategic Advisory Services, an Istanbul-based political advisory.