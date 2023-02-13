Turkey's once mighty developers under fire after quake

ANKARA - Their mugshots are everywhere: a Turkish developer arrested while trying to flee the country and two colleagues connected to a luxurious apartment tower that crumbled in Feb 6’s disastrous earthquake.

The traumatised country’s social media users are calling for their heads.

Turkish officials are turning them into the focus of public outrage at the shoddy business dealings that appear to have contributed to the disaster’s almost unfathomable scale.

Architects view the Ronesans tower’s collapse as a symbol of Turkey’s inability to maintain building standards that could have dramatically reduced the catastrophic toll.

On Sunday, the number of confirmed fatalities surpassed 29,000 in Turkey and 3,500 in Syria.

The earthquake has become the region’s deadliest natural disaster in more than 80 years. But officials at the United Nations warn that the final fatalities number may be closer to 50,000.

Turkish officials have responded to the outrage by announcing a rapid series of investigations and arrests linked to the construction and development business.

Three people were put behind bars by Sunday, and seven more have been detained – including two developers who were trying to relocate to the former Soviet republic of Georgia.

Turkey’s justice ministry has issued warrants for 114 more people and launched 134 investigations.