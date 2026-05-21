Turkey’s Erdogan tells Trump issues with Iran can be resolved, Ankara says

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U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 25, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

ANKARA, May 20 - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told U.S. President Donald Trump in a call on Wednesday he welcomed the extension of a ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, adding he believed contested issues between the sides could be resolved, according to the Turkish presidency.

NATO member Turkey, which neighbours Iran, has been in close contact with Washington, Tehran, and mediators Pakistan to seek an end to the war. It has called for an end to the conflict and passed messages between the sides.

Trump said earlier that negotiations with Iran were "in the final stages", while warning of further attacks unless Tehran agrees to a peace deal.

"During the meeting, our President stated that he viewed the decision to extend the ceasefire in the conflict zone in our region as a positive development (and) that he believed a reasonable solution to the disputed issues was possible," the presidency said in a statement.

It added that Erdogan called renewed stability in Syria an "important gain" for the region, adding that he urged for steps to prevent the situation in Lebanon worsening amid the continued fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

Erdogan also told Trump preparations for the NATO Summit, to be held in Ankara in July, were continuing and that Turkey was working for the meeting to be "a success in every aspect", the presidency said.

The two also discussed bilateral ties, it added. REUTERS