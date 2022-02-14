Turkey's Erdogan arrives in UAE to boost long-strained ties

ABU DHABI (AFP) - Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was in the United Arab Emirates on Monday (Feb 14) for the first time in nearly a decade, to revive relations that were long strained by regional disputes.

Erdogan arrived in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, where he was greeted by Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, reported the official WAM news agency.

Turkey and the oil-rich Emirates have backed opposing sides in the Libyan civil war and in a Gulf diplomatic crisis, and they have sparred over issues such as gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean.

But those tensions eased after Sheikh Mohammed, the de facto ruler of the UAE, travelled to Ankara in November, the first high-level visit to Turkey since 2012.

That trip "marked the beginning of a new era in relations," Erdogan told journalists at Istanbul airport before leaving for his two-day trip.

The Turkish president's visit to the UAE, meanwhile, is his first since 2013, when he was prime minister, and it is his first as head of state.

"We are planning to take steps that will bring relations back to the level they deserve," Erdogan said, adding that Turkey-UAE dialogue and cooperation are "important to the peace and stability in our region".

His trip comes as the Emirates face a growing threat from Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who have launched several drone and missile attacks on the Gulf country, prompting stepped up UAE defence cooperation with the United States and France.

To greet Erdogan on his trip, which will take him to the Expo 2020 Dubai world fair on Tuesday, the host country was lighting up the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, in the colours of the Emirati and Turkish flags.

Following Sheikh Mohammed's visit in November, the UAE announced a US$10 billion (S$13.47 billion) fund for investments in Turkey, where the economy has been reeling and inflation last month surged to a near 20-year high.

'Peace and prosperity'

During this week's visit, Erdogan was expected to sign 12 agreements with UAE partners, ranging from media and communications to economic and defence deals, Turkish media reports said.

His trip "will open a new, positive page in bilateral relations," Anwar Gargash, adviser to the UAE president, said in a tweet.

Erdogan said in a weekend op-ed in the Emirati English-language daily Khaleej Times that "Turkey and the UAE together can contribute to regional peace, stability and prosperity. "As Turkey, we do not separate the security and stability of the UAE and our other brothers in the Gulf region from the security and stability of our own country.

"We believe wholeheartedly in the importance of deepening our cooperation in this context in the future."