Turkey waiting for agreement to search Saudi consul's residence: Minister

Turkish forensic police officers arrive to investigate the Saudi consul in Istanbul, Turkey, on 16 Oct, 2018.
Turkish forensic police officers arrive to investigate the Saudi consul in Istanbul, Turkey, on 16 Oct, 2018.
ANKARA (REUTERS) - Turkey is waiting for a joint agreement to search the Saudi consul's residence in Istanbul in connection with the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told state-owned Anadolu Agency on Wednesday (Oct 17).

Saudi Consul General Mohammad al-Otaibi left Istanbul on Tuesday, returning to Riyadh, a Turkish source said.

A search of the residence was called off on Tuesday because Saudi officials were not able to participate, Turkish police said.

 

