Turkey votes in runoff election, Erdogan positioned to extend rule

ANKARA - Turks are voting on Sunday in a presidential runoff that could see Recep Tayyip Erdogan extend his rule into a third decade.

He is seen likely to persist with Turkey’s increasingly authoritarian path, muscular foreign policy and unorthodox economic governance.

Mr Erdogan, 69, defied opinion polls and came out comfortably ahead with an almost five-point lead over his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the first round on May 14.

But he fell just short of the 50 per cent needed to avoid a runoff, in a race with profound consequences for Turkey itself and global geopolitics.

Mr Erdogan’s unexpectedly strong showing amid a deep cost of living crisis, and a win in parliamentary elections for a coalition of his conservative Islamist-rooted AK Party (AKP), the nationalist MHP and others, buoyed the veteran campaigner who says a vote for him is a vote for stability.

The election will decide not only who leads Turkey, but also how it is governed, where its economy is headed after its currency plunged to one-tenth of its value against the dollar in a decade, and the shape of its foreign policy, which has seen Turkey irk the West by cultivating ties with Russia and Gulf states.

Turkey is a Nato member country of 85 million people.

In the city of Diyarbakir in the mainly Kurdish south-east, retiree Faruk Gecgel, 54, said he voted for Mr Erdogan as he did two weeks ago.

“It is important for Turkey’s future that the president and parliament, where he has a majority, work together under the same roof. So I voted for Erdogan again for stability,” he said.

Housewife Canan Tince, 34, said she voted for Mr Kilicdaroglu, who on May 14 received nearly 72 per cent support in the city - a stronghold of the main pro-Kurdish opposition party.

“Enough is enough. Change is essential to overcome the economic crisis and problems that Turkey faces, so I voted for Kilicdaroglu again. We are hopeful and determined,” she said.

Voting started at 8am local time and will finish at 5pm.

The outcome is expected to start becoming clear by early evening.

Mr Kilicdaroglu, 74, is the candidate of a six-party opposition alliance, and leads the Republican People’s Party (CHP) created by Turkey’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

His camp has struggled to regain momentum after the shock of trailing Mr Erdogan in the first round.