Turkey urges ‘constructive’ US-Iran talks to end war

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A residential building destroyed by air strikes in southern Tehran, Iran, on April 14. US and Iranian officials were weighing a return to Pakistan for further talks as early as April 18.

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ANKARA – Turkey said on April 16 it would continue supporting peace talks between the US and Iran, and called on both sides to be “constructive” in negotiations to end the war.

Turkey, a NATO member and neighbour of Iran, has been in close contact with the US, Iran and mediator Pakistan, and has repeatedly called for fighting to stop.

“We will continue to provide the necessary support for the ongoing ceasefire to turn into a permanent truce and eventually lasting peace, without becoming more complex and difficult to manage,” the Turkish Defence Ministry said at a weekly briefing.

Ankara hopes “the parties will be constructive in the ongoing negotiation process”, it said.

US and Iranian officials were weighing a return to Pakistan for further talks as early as April 18 , after negotiations ended on April 12 without a breakthrough.

A Turkish diplomatic source has said foreign ministers from Turkey, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Egypt will meet on the margins of a diplomacy forum in the southern Turkish province of Antalya between April 17 and April 19 .

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also due to attend the forum. REUTERS