NATO intercepts second Iranian ballistic missile fired towards Turkey

Part of a ballistic missile destroyed by NATO in Turkish airspace, the second fired by Iran, being recovered on March 9.

ANKARA – Turkey said on March 9 that NATO air defences shot down a second ballistic missile that was fired from Iran and had entered Turkish airspace, warning it would take any necessary steps against threats.

This marks the second Iranian ballistic missile in the last week that has targeted the south of Turkey, which is a NATO member and Iran’s neighbour.

Ankara warned Iran against attacking again on March 7, but it has not suggested it wants to formally call on alliance members for further protection.

“We once again emphasise that all necessary measures will be taken decisively and without hesitation against any threat directed at our country’s territory and airspace,” the Turkish Defence Ministry said.

Some ammunition parts fell in the south-eastern province of Gaziantep, but there has been no casualties, it added.

“We also reiterate that it is in everyone’s interest to heed Turkey’s warnings in this regard,” the ministry said.

It was unclear where the missile was headed before it was intercepted by NATO defences stationed in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

US air forces are stationed at the Incirlik base in southern Turkey, and there is a NATO radar base in Malatya province to the north-east that provides vital protection for the alliance.

Ankara said fragments from the missile fell on empty fields in Gaziantep, which sits roughly between the two.

Mr Burhanettin Duran, President Tayyip Erdogan’s communications director, said Ankara is strongly reiterating its warning to all parties, namely Iran, to avoid steps that endanger regional stability and civilians.

Ankara says that Washington has not used Incirlik in its air assault, alongside Israel, on Iran, which triggered Tehran’s missile and drone attacks .

Iran did not immediately comment on the incident, but it has said repeatedly that it is not at war with regional countries and is not explicitly targeting Turkey.

Turkey, which sought to mediate US-Iran talks before the air war that began last week , has previously said it had no intention currently of invoking NATO’s Article 4 that would call allies to consult if a member is threatened.

That could lead to invoking the alliance’s Article 5, which would call NATO to defend its attacked ally.

Turkey has the transatlantic alliances’ second-largest army and has become a leading global actor in the defence industry in recent years.

However, it still lacks fulsome air defence of its own despite efforts to develop this. It has relied on NATO’s air defences in both incidents in the last week. REUTERS