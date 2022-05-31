Turkey says Saudi Crown Prince to visit in coming period

ANKARA (REUTERS) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday (May 31) that Ankara and Riyadh were in agreement for a visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Turkey in the coming period, but no date had been set yet.

"Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman's visit to Turkey was actually going to happen this month, but we agreed to have it in the coming period," Cavusoglu told state media, and added he was working on setting a date with his Saudi counterpart.

He added that efforts to normalise strained ties with Riyadh were moving fast.

Ties between the regional rivals were strained after a Saudi hit squad killed Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Saudi Arabia in late April, his first visit since the Khashoggi killing.

The trip comes as Turkey, facing an economic crisis fuelled by the collapse of its currency and soaring inflation, tries to drum up financial support from energy-rich Gulf countries.