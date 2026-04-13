Turkey says Iran, US ‘are sincere’ about ceasefire

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Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that there may be serious obstacles regarding the nuclear issue.

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ISTANBUL – Turkey’s Foreign Minister said on April 13 he believed Iran and the US “are sincere” about reaching a ceasefire despite the failure of Pakistan-mediated talks on the weekend.

The failed talks quashed hopes of a swift deal to end the war started that has killed thousands and thrown the global economy into turmoil since it began in late February.

“Both sides are sincere about the ceasefire,” Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in an interview with the official Anadolu news agency, adding that he has been in contact with the parties involved in the negotiations.

But he warned: “We always need to take Israel’s potential for acting as a spoiler into account”.

US President Donald Trump has blamed the Islamic Republic’s refusal to abandon its nuclear ambitions for the collapse of the talks.

“I think the Iranians will evaluate the proposal made by the Americans and respond,” Mr Fidan said.

“I am thinking that if the nuclear issue comes down to an all-or-nothing situation, especially regarding enrichment, we might face serious obstacles,” he added.

“Hopefully, we will try to overcome this with the support of some mediators,” he added.

Turkey, while a fierce critic of Israel, joined diplomatic efforts with Egypt and Pakistan to reach a ceasefire in the conflict.

Mr Trump has announced a blockade of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, adding to fears for energy supplies from the Middle East.

“Negotiations with Iran should be conducted, persuasion methods should be used, and the strait should be opened as soon as possible,” Mr Fidan said.

He however said the status of Hormuz and not its reopening would be the major sticking point ahead.

“The issue (opening of Hormuz) may be resolved in about two to three weeks, with some kind of agreement. The problem is not there,” Mr Fidan said.

“The real question is whether something will emerge afterward that will bring a new phase... because this is an international free passage zone. Any disruption to freedom of navigation is not something parties want to see,” he added.

He said regional countries had expressed similar views.

“They want the post-war order to remain the same as the pre-war order. They have major interests and expectations in this regard”. AFP