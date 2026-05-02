Turkey releases arrested May 1 protesters

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Turkish police and protestors scuffle during a May Day rally, marking international Workers' Day, in Besiktas, a district of Istanbul, on May 1.

ISTANBUL - Turkish authorities have released more than 500 protesters arrested at May Day rallies in Istanbul, a lawyers’ association said on May 2.

Police cracked down on May 1’s demonstrations, firing tear gas to break them up and arresting hundreds of people.

All 576 people arrested were released by May 2 morning, including union official Basaran Aksu, the lawyers’ association CHD said on X.

The association’s Istanbul branch had deployed members into the city’s streets to document arrests and aid those detained.

The Istanbul governor’s office put the number of arrests at 575.

Another 47 people were arrested on April 28 ahead of the planned May Day rallies, of whom four have been placed in custody and nine on house arrest, CHD said.

The demonstrations were concentrated around Taksim Square, which the authorities have closed to rallies since a massive wave of anti-government protests in 2013.

Mr Aksu had condemned the authorities for imposing a lockdown on the square, a symbolic site often used for mass gatherings in Turkey.

“You can’t close off a square to the workers of Turkey,” he said just before his arrest.

“Everyone uses Taksim, for official ceremonies, for celebrations. Only the labourers, the workers, the poor find the square closed to them.”

May Day, which celebrates workers and the working classes, sees a major police deployment in Turkey every year, with a large area in the heart of Istanbul sealed off.

Unions and civil society associations had called for the May 1 rallies under the slogan “Bread. Peace. Freedom.” AFP