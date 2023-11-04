Turkey recalls envoy to Israel, blasts Netanyahu over Gaza bloodshed

ISTANBUL – Turkey said on Saturday that it was recalling its ambassador to Israel and breaking off contact with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in protest against the bloodshed in Gaza.

Ankara announced its decision on the eve of what promises to be a difficult visit to Turkey by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Palestinian ally Turkey had been gradually mending its torn relations with Israel until the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October.

But it began to harden its tone against both Israel and its Western supporters – particularly the United States – as the fighting escalated and the death toll among Palestinian civilians grew.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said ambassador Sakir Ozkan Torunlar was being recalled for consultations “in view of the unfolding humanitarian tragedy in Gaza caused by the continuing attacks by Israel against civilians, and Israel’s refusal (to accept) a ceasefire”.

Israeli forces have encircled Gaza’s largest city, trying to crush Hamas in retaliation for the Oct 7 raids into Israel that officials say killed around 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and took some 240 people hostage.

The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza says nearly 9,500 people – mostly women and children – have since been killed in Israeli strikes and the intensifying ground campaign.