Turkey quake survivor: I’m alive, I should help others

KAHRAMANMARAS, Turkey – Despite losing relatives, including two brothers-in-law, in the earthquake that nearly destroyed his hometown in Turkey, Mr Kazim Erdogan has gone straight to helping his neighbours.

A driver by trade, the 40-year-old is helping to deliver necessities, such as stoves and warm clothing, to fellow residents in the district of Elbistan in Kahramanmaras. In the district alone, where there are about 8,000 people, over 1,000 buildings are damaged.

The 7.8-magnitude quake that happened on Feb 6 caused more than 25,000 buildings in Turkey to collapse, killing more than 45,000 people, including more than 5,000 in Syria.

Speaking to The Straits Times on Friday after dropping off a batch of stoves at a distribution centre in the city, Mr Kazim said he, his wife and three children – aged 10, 12 and 13 – have had to stay with 13 other relatives in two tents following the quake.

Said Mr Kazim: “It was a very, very bad situation for us, and our district was almost destroyed. There were many people who died in this district, but I’m alive. And since I’m alive, I should help the people in my hometown.”

Mr Kazim is a volunteer with Turkey-based aid organisation Hayrat Aid.

Singapore non-governmental organisation Mercy Relief is working with it to help survivors across the country.

Mercy Relief chairman Satwant Singh arrived in Turkey on Wednesday with three colleagues, and they have visited some of the stricken areas.