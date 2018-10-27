Turkey prosecutor requests extradition of 18 Saudis over Jamal Khashoggi murder

ANKARA (AFP) - A Turkish prosecutor on Friday (Oct 26) requested the extradition of 18 Saudi suspects over the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a justice ministry source said.

The office of Istanbul's chief prosecutor has prepared a written request for the extradition of the 18 suspects "involved in the premeditated murder", the source said, adding that the request was sent from the justice ministry to the foreign ministry in order to be transferred to Saudi Arabia.

(This story is developing)