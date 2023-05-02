Turkey offers details of ISIS chief's death

ISTANBUL - Turkey released new details on Monday about its successful operation against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria’s (ISIS’) global chief, saying he died by setting off a suicide vest to avoid being detained.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Sunday the death of the “suspected leader of Daesh, codename Abu Hussein al-Qurashi”.

Turkey’s Anadolu state news agency gave his full name as Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurashi, saying he joined ISIS in 2013 and quickly rose through the militant group’s ranks.

Turkish media also released images of a fenced-off building in the middle of a field where it said Qurashi was hiding in Syria’s Afrin province.

A section of the two-storey house was sheared off, apparently from blasts.

ISIS announced the death of its previous leader, Abu Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, on Nov 30.

Anadolu said Turkey’s MIT intelligence agency conducted a four-hour operation during which it located and surrounded al-Hussein al-Husseini on Saturday.

MIT agents blasted apart a stone wall that surrounded the house, before entering it through a rear entrance and side windows.

Al-Hussein al-Husseini set off his suicide vest when he realised he was about to be captured, Anadolu said, adding that no Turkish operatives were killed or injured.