Turkey nearly doubles interest rate in Erdogan policy U-turn

ISTANBUL - Turkey’s central bank on Thursday reversed years of unconventional economics promoted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and nearly doubled its key interest rate to fight inflation and steady the troubled lira.

The bank hiked the rate to 15 per cent from 8.5 per cent in its first meeting since Mr Erdogan filled his government with investor-friendly faces after winning tight May polls.

It added that this was only the start of a process aimed at bringing Turkey’s annual inflation rate of nearly 40 per cent to single figures “as soon as possible”.

“Monetary tightening will be further strengthened as much as needed in a timely and gradual manner until a significant improvement in the inflation outlook is achieved,” the central bank said.

Fitch Ratings said it expected the benchmark rate to reach 25 per cent by the end of the year.

But the lira still lost 4 per cent of its value against the dollar due to investor disappointment that the bank had decided to pursue a more gradual rate-hiking course.

“Not enough. They needed to front load hike,” BlueBay Asset Management economist Timothy Ash remarked.

“Further hikes are needed at the coming meetings to tackle Turkey’s inflation problem,” Capital Economics analyst Liam Peach added.

Economic overhaul

Other analysts said new central bank chief Hafize Gaye Erkan wanted to avoid suffering the fate of past governors whom Mr Erdogan had fired for quickly raising rates.

Mr Erdogan still defends his markets-defying idea that high interest rates contribute to - rather than cure - rising consumer prices that have been Turkey’s bane for the past five years.

The Turkish leader pushed the central bank to start slashing interest rates two years ago as part of a “new economic model” that focuses on job creation and economic growth.

The policy badly backfired.

The annual inflation rate reached 85 per cent late last year and the central bank burned through most of its reserves trying to prop up the lira - down 90 per cent against the dollar over 10 years - from even bigger falls.