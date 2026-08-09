Turkey joins Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in ‘Mecca Pact’ hedge against US defence limits

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LONDON – The signing of a joint defence agreement between Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan marks an important development in the order of the Middle East.

When Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif put their names to the agreement on Aug 7, they pledged that “an armed attack against any one of the three shall be regarded as an attack against them all”.