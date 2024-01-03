Turkey detains 34 suspected of spying for Israel

ANKARA - Turkey announced on Jan 2 it had detained 34 people suspected of planning abductions and spying on behalf of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service.

The raids came just weeks after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned of “serious consequences” should Israel try to target figures from Palestinian militant group Hamas living or working in Turkey.

Turkey does not view Hamas as a terrorist organisation and has hosted the Islamic group’s political leaders for much of the past decade.

A Turkish security source told AFP that most of the 34 people detained were foreign nationals whom Mossad recruited for “operations targeting Palestinians and their family members”.

“We are determined to ensure that absolutely no foreign intelligence agency can operate on Turkish soil without proper authorisation,” the security source said.

Turkish government released video footage showing armed security service agents breaking down doors and handcuffing suspects in their homes.

The Istanbul public prosecutor’s office said 12 additional suspects remained at large.

“There is an insidious operation and sabotage attempts being made against Turkey and its interests,” Mr Erdogan said, after the raids were announced.

Breakdown in ties

Relations between Turkey and Israel imploded following the outbreak of the war in Gaza nearly three months ago.

Mr Erdogan has turned into one of the world’s harshest critics of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Turkish leader last week compared Mr Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler and demanded that Israel’s Western allies drop their support for the “terrorism” being conducted by Israeli troops in Gaza.

Mr Erdogan has also recalled Ankara’s envoy to Tel Aviv, and pushed for the trial of Israeli commanders and political leaders at the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

The president’s ruling Islamic, conservative AKP party also led tens of thousands of protesters out on the streets of Istanbul on Jan 1, for one of Turkey’s biggest rallies against the Israeli government of the entire war.