Tunisian opposition figure sentenced to 6 months' jail

Updated
Feb 25, 2024, 12:16 AM
Published
Feb 25, 2024, 12:16 AM

TUNIS - A Tunisian court sentenced on Saturday prominent opposition figure Jawher Ben Mbarek to six months in prison after he criticised the 2022 parliamentary election, his lawyer and sister Dalila Ben Mbarek said.

Ben Mbarek, a fierce critic of President Kais Saied and senior member of the Salvation Front opposition coalition, was detained last year on suspicion of conspiracy against the state.

Lawyer Dalila Ben Mbarek also said that she would go on hunger strike to protest against judicial injustices. REUTERS

