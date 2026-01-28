Straitstimes.com header logo

Trump’s Middle East armada aims to exert maximum pressure on Iran’s regime

A US naval strike group led by the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier has deployed to Middle Eastern waters, the United States said on Jan 26, 2026, as Washington pressures Iran. PHOTO: AFP

A US naval strike group led by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has deployed to Middle Eastern waters, the United States said on Jan 26.

Jonathan Eyal

  • Amid Iranian protests, Trump moved a US carrier group near Iran, prompting IRGC threats of regional war if attacked, and neighbouring countries being considered hostile if used.
  • Trump aims to pressure Iran into concessions, demanding it abandon its nuclear enrichment programme and cap its ballistic missile programme, using military assets for a 'concrete outcome.'
  • With a weakened Iranian economy, Trump may tighten the economic noose by blocking oil exports or targeting IRGC commanders to weaken the theocratic government.

LONDON - Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has

accused the United States of “stoking instability”

in the Middle East after

a US carrier group

 moved within striking distance of Iran’s territory.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) – the ultimate defenders of Iran’s theocratic regime – went even further by threatening that any US attack on the country would lead to an all-out regional war.

