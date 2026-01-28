For subscribers
News analysis
Trump’s Middle East armada aims to exert maximum pressure on Iran’s regime
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
- Amid Iranian protests, Trump moved a US carrier group near Iran, prompting IRGC threats of regional war if attacked, and neighbouring countries being considered hostile if used.
- Trump aims to pressure Iran into concessions, demanding it abandon its nuclear enrichment programme and cap its ballistic missile programme, using military assets for a 'concrete outcome.'
- With a weakened Iranian economy, Trump may tighten the economic noose by blocking oil exports or targeting IRGC commanders to weaken the theocratic government.
AI generated
LONDON - Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has accused the United States of “stoking instability” a US carrier group
accused the United States of “stoking instability”in the Middle East after
a US carrier groupmoved within striking distance of Iran’s territory.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) – the ultimate defenders of Iran’s theocratic regime – went even further by threatening that any US attack on the country would lead to an all-out regional war.