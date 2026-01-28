Trump’s Middle East armada aims to exert maximum pressure on Iran’s regime

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A US naval strike group led by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has deployed to Middle Eastern waters, the United States said on Jan 26.

- Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has accused the United States of “stoking instability” in the Middle East after a US carrier group moved within striking distance of Iran’s territory.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) – the ultimate defenders of Iran’s theocratic regime – went even further by threatening that any US attack on the country would lead to an all-out regional war.