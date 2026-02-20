Trump’s Iran ultimatum sets stage for strike during UN nuclear watchdog meeting

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

IAEA inspectors are facing pressure as the Iran stand-off sharpens ahead of a board vote in Vienna.

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump’s warning to Iran – that it has just 10 to 15 days to avert potential military action – suggests matters could come to a head when the United Nations nuclear watchdog next meets to decide whether to further censure the Islamic Republic over its nuclear programme.

The International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) board is scheduled to convene in 10 days, on March 2, for five days of meetings in Vienna. Diplomats are expected to weigh a new resolution of censure that could refer Iran to the UN Security Council for further action.

That sets up a potential repeat of the timetable that played out in June, when Israel began strikes within 24 hours of the IAEA board’s decision to censure Iran over its lack of cooperation with monitors.

The finding was cited by American officials, who at the time suggested that it provide the legal justification for military interdiction.

“It potentially gives the administration the hook it needs to attack Iran in an attempt to affect regime change,” said Mr Tariq Rauf, former head of nuclear-verification policy at the IAEA.

As the US amasses forces in the Middle East for a potential attack against Iran, Mr Trump told reporters on Feb 19 aboard Air Force One that “we’re either going to get a deal, or it’s going to be unfortunate for them”.

Chinese, Russian and Iranian officials published on X a picture of a rare joint meeting with IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi. They discussed concerns over the potential use of force against Iran, according to Beijing’s envoy, Mr Li Song.

“There is not much time, but we are working on something concrete,” Mr Grossi said on Feb 19 in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

IAEA inspectors have not verified the status of Iran’s near-bomb-grade uranium stockpile in more than eight months. BLOOMBERG