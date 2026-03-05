Trump weighing US role in Iran after conflict, White House says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The US President is discussing with his national security team what role Washington may have in Iran’s future, said White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is discussing with his advisers what role the US could have in Iran after the military campaign, while US intelligence is monitoring reports that Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iran’s slain supreme leader, has emerged as a frontrunner to succeed him, the White House said on March 4.

“We’ve seen those reports as well, of course, and this is something that our intelligence agencies in looking at. We The truth is, we’ll have to wait and see,” press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba, has emerged as the frontrunner to succeed his late father as Iran’s supreme leader after years spent forging close ties with the elite Revolutionary Guards and building influence in the clerical establishment.

A 2019 photo showing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba (centre), the frontrunner to succeed his late father. PHOTO: MORTEZA NIKOUBAZL VIA REUTERS

Ms Leavitt added that Mr Trump was actively considering and discussing with his national security team what role Washington may have in Iran’s future once the operation is over, but the primary focus at the moment was the success of the military operation.

Ms Leavitt also defended the US goals of the joint Israeli-US air war against Iran amid criticism that Washington has failed to provide evidence for the imminent threat that Tehran posed directly for the US, while adding that Mr Trump believed that the American people supported the war.

“This decision to launch this operation is based on a cumulative effect of various direct threats that Iran posed to the United States of America,” Ms Leavitt said.

“Again, this is a rogue terrorist regime that has been threatening the United States, our allies and our people for 47 years and the American people are smart enough to know that,” Ms Leavitt said.

Mr Trump has rejected suggestions that Israel pushed the US into the conflict, as his administration gave varying accounts and faced criticism from some supporters and Democrats who accused him of launching a “war of choice.”

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released earlier this week showed that only one in four Americans approves of US strikes on Iran that have plunged the Middle East into chaos, while about half - including one in four Republicans - believe Mr Trump is too willing to use military force. REUTERS