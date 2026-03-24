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Trump wants a deal with Iran but success of talks unlikely, Israeli officials say

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U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he departs West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., March 23, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

US President Donald Trump wrote on social media on March 23 that the US and Iran had held “very good and productive” conversations about a “complete and total resolution of hostilities in the Middle East”.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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JERUSALEM - US President Donald Trump appears to be determined to reach a deal with Iran aimed at ending hostilities in the Middle East, three senior Israeli officials said on March 24.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that they viewed it is unlikely that Iran would agree to US demands in any new round of negotiations, which broke down on Feb 28 with the launch of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Those US demands were likely to include curbs on Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

Mr Trump wrote on social media on March 23 that the US and Iran had held “very good and productive” conversations about a “complete and total resolution of hostilities in the Middle East”.

Iran said after Mr Trump’s post that no negotiations had taken place.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on March 23 that Mr Trump believed there was a possibility of “leveraging the mighty achievements obtained by the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) and the US military, in order to realise the goals of the war in a deal - a deal that will preserve our vital interests”. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.