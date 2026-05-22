Straitstimes.com header logo

Trump vows US will retrieve uranium from Iran

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an announcement with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin (not pictured) in the Oval Office at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 21, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

US President Donald Trump speaking in the Oval Office of the White House on May 21.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge
  • President Trump vowed the US will recover and destroy Iran's 900 pounds of highly enriched uranium to prevent nuclear weapons.
  • Iran's Supreme Leader directed its near-weapons-grade uranium not be sent abroad, defying US demands.
  • Trump claims the uranium was buried by US and Israeli airstrikes, central to his anti-Iran objective.

AI generated

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump vowed on May 21 that the United States will eventually recover Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium despite comments from Iran that it will not hand over the material.

“We will get it. We don’t need it, we don’t want it. We’ll probably destroy it after we get it, but we’re not going to let them have it,” Mr Trump told reporters at the White House.

Iran is believed to possess about 400kg of highly enriched uranium, which Mr Trump says was buried by US and Israeli airstrikes nearly a year ago.

Retrieving the uranium is part of Mr Trump’s central objective of his war on Iran that Tehran will not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon.

Iran’s Supreme Leader has issued a directive that the country’s near-weapons-grade uranium should not be sent abroad, two senior Iranian sources told Reuters. REUTERS

More on this topic
Iran’s Hormuz authority claims control of waters south of UAE port
Has the US-Iran conflict reduced the appeal of Gulf expat life?
See more on

United States

Donald Trump

Iran

Iran war

Nuclear weapons

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.