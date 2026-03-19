Trump rules out further attacks by Israel on Iran side of world’s largest gas field

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US President Donald Trump has threatened to destroy Iran’s key South Pars gas field if there are further attacks against Qatar's main natural gas plant.

DOHA – US President Donald Trump has said Israel will stop attacking Iran’s huge South Pars gas field, but that the US will “massively blow up” the gas field if Tehran attacks Qatar’s side of it.

Israel carried out an attack on South Pars – the Iranian part of the world’s largest natural gas deposit that Iran shares with Qatar – on March 18.

Iran responded by targeting energy facilities in Qatar and Saudi Arabia with a wave of drones and missiles.

Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City – the complex that houses the world’s largest liquefied natural gas export plant – suffered “extensive damage”, state-owned QatarEnergy said, without providing more details.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry called the assault “a dangerous escalation, a flagrant violation of state sovereignty”.

The ministry said it had asked Iran’s military and security attaches and their staff to leave Qatar within 24 hours.

Saudi Arabia said it intercepted and destroyed four ballistic missiles launched by Iran towards a gas facility in Riyadh.

Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan later said Saudi Arabia is considering taking “military action” in response to repeated missile and drone attacks from Iran.

‘No more attacks’

As military operations showed little signs of abating, Brent crude prices rose 4 per cent to US$112 (S$144) a barrel.

Stocks traded lower early on March 19 across Asia, where countries import vast quantities of oil and gas. The Nikkei 225 in Japan fell more than 2 per cent and the Hang Seng Stock Index in Hong Kong dropped over 1 per cent.

Futures for the S&P 500 pointed to a slight increase when stocks resume trading in the United States. The S&P 500 fell 1.4 per cent on March 18, bring its loss since the war began to 3.7 per cent.

Mr Trump said in a post on X late on March 18 that Israel “violently lashed out” and attacked the South Pars gas field “out of anger for what has taken place in the Middle East”.

“Unfortunately, Iran did not know this, or any of the pertinent facts pertaining to the South Pars attack, and unjustifiably and unfairly attacked a portion of Qatar’s LNG Gas facility,” he added.

He said the United States and Qatar were not involved in the attack on South Pars.

He then promised: “”NO MORE ATTACKS WILL BE MADE BY ISRAEL pertaining to this extremely important and valuable South Pars Field unless Iran unwisely decides to attack a very innocent, in this case, Qatar.”

If Iran retaliates, he threatened, the US “with or without the help or consent of Israel, will massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before”.

With de-escalation nowhere in sight, Mr Trump is considering sending thousands more US troops to the Middle East, according to a US official and three people familiar with the planning.

Those troops could be used restore the safe passage of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for a fifth of the world’s oil trade.

Ministers denounce Iran attacks

The foreign ministers of 12 Muslim-majority countries meeting in Riyadh denounced Iran’s strikes across the Gulf and called for an immediate halt.

Tehran’s targeting of residential areas and civilian infrastructure, such as oil facilities, airports and desalination plants, could not be justified under any circumstances, the ministers said in a statement.

“This pressure from Iran will backfire politically and morally, and certainly we reserve the right to take military actions, if deemed necessary,” Prince Faisal, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, told reporters.

Interceptors were seen fired from near the Riyadh hotel where the conference was held around the time the ministers gathered for the consultative meeting on the Iran war.

The United Arab Emirates shut down its Habshan gas facility after it intercepted missiles fired in what its Foreign Ministry called a “terrorist attack” by Iran.

More than 3,000 people have been killed in Iran since the US-Israeli attacks began on Feb 28, the US-based Iran human rights group HRANA estimates. REUTERS