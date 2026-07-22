Trump: US will attack Iranian bridge, power plant for every ship targeted in Hormuz

WASHINGTON, July 22 - President Donald Trump renewed his threats to attack Iranian infrastructure on Wednesday, saying the U.S. would attack a bridge or power plant each time Tehran targets a ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

"Any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT, including those located next to, or in, the Capital City of Tehran," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The U.S. and Iran have intensified attacks as an interim ceasefire agreement signed last month has unravelled and a struggle for control of the Strait of Hormuz has deepened, raising the risk of a return to all-out hostilities. under

Some international law experts and world leaders have criticized Trump's threats to target Iranian bridges and power plants as illegal under international law that prohibits attacks on civilian targets. REUTERS