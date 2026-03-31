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Trump urges countries to go to Strait of Hormuz and ‘just take it’

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US President Donald Trump speaks on the day he announced the creation of a critical mineral reserve, in the Oval Office at the White House, February 2, 2026.

President Donald Trump says Britain and France will have to “start learning how to fight for yourself”.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump has urged countries that are not helping in the US-Israeli strikes on Iran to buy American oil and go to the Strait of Hormuz and “just take it”.

Mr Trump singled out on March 31 Britain and France as unhelpful in the month-long war that has roiled global markets, driven up energy prices and seen Iran effectively close oil tanker traffic through the strait.

“All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the US, we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT,” Mr Trump said in a Truth Social post.

“You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us,” he said. “The hard part is done. Go get your own oil!”

He also criticised France for not letting planes carrying military supplies to Israel fly over French territory. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.