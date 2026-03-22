Trump threatens Iran with power plant strikes over Hormuz blockade

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The threat landed as the conflict entered dangerous new territory, barely a day after US President Donald Trump talked about winding down the war.

TEL AVIV/JERUSALEM/WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump on March 21 threatened to “obliterate” Iran’s power plants if Tehran does not fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, a dramatic escalation that came barely a day after he talked about “winding down” the war.

“If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!” he said on social media.

The threat landed as the conflict entered dangerous new territory.

Israeli officials said Iranian forces had for the first time fired long-range missiles, expanding the risk of attacks beyond the Middle East, with an Iranian strike injuring dozens of people not far from Israel’s nuclear site.

Iran launched two 4,000km-range ballistic missiles at the US-British military base Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir said.

The Israeli military said it was the “first time” Iran had used long-range missiles since the United States and Israel began attacking Iran on Feb 28.

“These missiles are not intended to strike Israel. Their range reaches European capitals – Berlin, Paris and Rome are all within direct threat range,” Mr Zamir said.

A source at Britain’s defence ministry said the attack occurred before the government gave specific authorisation on March 20 for the US to use British military bases to carry out strikes on Iranian missile sites.

More than 2,000 people have been killed in Iran since the US and Israel began their attacks. In Israel, 15 people have been killed in Iranian strikes since the war started.

Late on March 21, Iranian missiles hit the southern Israeli cities of Dimona and Arad, injuring dozens of people, including children, in separate strikes. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on March 22 they targeted “military installations” and security centres in southern Israel.

Israeli army spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin said on X the country’s air defences were functioning but did not intercept the strikes. “We will investigate the incident and learn from it,” he added.

Israel’s secretive nuclear reactor is about 13km south-east of Dimona. Both cities lie near several military sites, including Nevatim Air Base, one of the country’s largest.

“This has been a very difficult evening in the battle for our future,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement released by his office following the strike on Arad.

“We are determined to continue striking our enemies on all fronts.” REUTERS