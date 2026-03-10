Trump tells NY Post he is ‘nowhere near’ deciding to send troops to Iran to secure nuclear stockpile

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump, with Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth at his side, speaking to reporters on March 7 aboard Air Force One.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said on March 9 that he was “nowhere near” deciding whether to send US troops into Iran to secure the stockpile of highly enriched uranium there.

“We haven’t made any decision on that. We’re nowhere near it,” Mr Trump told the New York Post when asked about reported discussions between Israel and the US on possibly deploying special forces to Iran to seize and secure the material.

A longstanding dispute over Iran’s nuclear programme escalated into military conflict 10 days ago, with the US and Israel launching strikes against Iran and Iran responding with attacks across the Middle East.

Without providing evidence, Mr Trump said in February that Tehran was beginning to rebuild the nuclear programme that he claimed had been “obliterated” by US strikes in June 2025.

Iran denies seeking a nuclear arsenal, saying its enrichment of uranium – a process that produces fuel for power plants and nuclear warheads depending on its duration – is strictly for civilian use. REUTERS