Trump tells Iran to make nuclear deal or next attack will be ‘far worse’

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump urged Iran on Jan 28 to come to the table and make a deal on nuclear weapons or the next US attack would be far worse.

“Hopefully Iran will quickly ‘Come to the Table’ and negotiate a fair and equitable deal – NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS – one that is good for all parties. Time is running out, it is truly of the essence!” Mr Trump wrote in a social media post.

The Republican US president, who pulled out of a 2015 multination nuclear deal with Tehran during his first White House term, noted that his last warning to Iran was followed by a military strike in June .

“The next attack will be far worse! Don’t make that happen again,” Mr Trump wrote. He also said another “armada” is floating towards Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said he had not been in contact with US special envoy Steve Witkoff in recent days or requesting negotiations, state media reported earlier on Jan 28 .

Mr Trump said a US naval force headed by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, was approaching Iran. Two US officials told Reuters on Jan 26 that the Lincoln and supporting warships had arrived in the Middle East.

The warships started moving from the Asia-Pacific region last week as US-Iranian tensions soared following a bloody crackdown on protests across Iran by its clerical authorities in recent weeks.

Mr Trump has repeatedly threatened to intervene if Iran continued to kill protesters , but the countrywide demonstrations over economic privations and political repression have since abated.

He has said the United States would act if Tehran resumed its nuclear program after the June air strikes by Israeli and US forces on key nuclear installations. REUTERS