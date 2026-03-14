Trump strikes Iran’s Kharg oil hub and urges reopening of Hormuz

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A view of Iran's Kharg Island, which hosts the country’s main crude export terminal and is responsible for the overwhelming majority of its oil shipments to the world, on March 2.

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The US struck military sites on Kharg Island, from which Iran exports almost all its oil, for the first time overnight, upping the ante in a Middle East war that’s raged for more than two weeks and shows little sign of easing.

US President Donald Trump said military facilities on the Persian Gulf island had been “obliterated”, adding that he chose not to hit oil infrastructure “for reasons of decency”.

He threatened to do just that should Iran “do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz”.

Iran reacted on the morning of March 14 by warning it will target American-linked oil and energy facilities in the Middle East if its own petroleum infrastructure is attacked.

Iranian media said all oil-industry workers on the island, which sits about 25km off the mainland, are safe and unharmed.

The strike is likely to raise fears of more oil and natural gas supply disruptions in the region. Brent crude closed above US$100 (S$128) a barrel on March 13 and is at its highest level in almost four years.

“All oil, economic, and energy facilities belonging to oil companies in the region that are partly owned by the United States or that cooperate with the United States will be immediately destroyed and reduced to ashes” if Iran’s energy and economic assets are hit, the country’s Fars News Agency reported, citing the central military command.

The outlet said more than 15 explosions shook Kharg Island, with the targets including air-defence systems, a naval base, an airport control tower and a helicopter hangar. It did not specify the scale of the damage.

In the United Arab Emirates, some oil operations at Fujairah on the Gulf of Oman were suspended after a drone attack and fire on the morning of March 14 , people familiar with the matter said.

Dubai authorities said debris from an interception hit the facade of a building in a central part of the city. “No fire occurred and no injuries were reported,” the Dubai Media Office said.

Iranian media reported more attacks on Tehran early on March 14 , while the Islamic Republic’s military said it again targeted Israel overnight and a base near Abu Dhabi that hosts US troops.

The Associated Press, citing Iraqi security officials, reported that a missile hit a helipad within the compound of the US embassy in Baghdad.

Threats by the warring sides to further hit energy hubs mark a new escalation in a conflict that erupted with US and Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb 28. Tehran has retaliated by firing drones and missiles at Israel and at Arab states including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Kuwait. It has also struck at Turkey.

Iran, easily outpowered militarily by the US and Israel, is targeting neighbouring states in a bid to cause chaos in the region and energy markets, hoping it puts pressure on Mr Trump to end the fighting.

The US leader is facing criticism at home as petrol pump prices soar and with many political opponents saying he underestimated Iran’s response and resilience.

Iran has attacked several ships in the vicinity of Hormuz, which has effectively shut the vital waterway. Normally, a fifth of the world’s oil supply flows through it, as well as plenty of container ships.

Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the UAE and Kuwait have all had to curb crude production, while Qatar has halted operations for liquefied natural gas. It is one of the world’s top three suppliers of the fuel.

The conflict has rattled global debt and equity markets too, with bonds falling as traders predict inflationary pressures and that central bankers will have to pause or even reverse interest rate cuts.

Uncertainty over the length of the war is mounting amid Mr Trump’s mixed signals and Iran’s continued defiance.

On March 13 , the President said the US would continue its campaign for “as long as necessary” and suggested the American navy would soon begin escorting ships through the Strait of Hormuz. That was a shift from earlier remarks that US military objectives were “pretty well complete”. BLOOMBERG