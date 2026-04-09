Trump says US military to stay around Iran, threatens action if Tehran fails to comply with deal

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US President Donald Trump said the US will start “shooting” again unless Tehran fully complies with the deal reached with Washington..

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WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on April 8 that its military ships and aircraft will remain around Iran and threatened that the US will start “shooting” again unless Tehran fully complies with the deal reached with Washington.

“All US ships, aircraft and military personnel, with additional ammunition, weaponry... will remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the real agreement reached is fully complied with,” he said on his Truth Social platform.

“If, for any reason, it is not, which is highly unlikely, then the ‘Shootin’ Starts’, bigger and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before,” the President added.

Iran had said earlier on April 8 that it would be “unreasonable” to proceed with talks to forge a permanent peace deal with the United States after Israel pounded Lebanon with its heaviest strikes yet on April 8 , killing hundreds of people.

The two sides appeared to be far apart on Iran’s nuclear programme, with Mr Trump saying Iran had agreed to stop enriching uranium, and Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammed Bager Qalibaf saying it was allowed to continue enriching uranium under the terms of the ceasefire.

“It was agreed, a long time ago, and despite all of the fake rhetoric to the contrary – no nuclear weapons and, the Strait of Hormuz will be open & safe,” Mr Trump added in his Truth Social post late on April 8. REUTERS