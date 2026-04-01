Trump says US could end war in Iran in two to three weeks

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US President Donald Trump said that the exit could take place in two or three weeks.

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WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said on March 31 that the US could end its military campaign against Iran within two to three weeks.

“We’ll be leaving very soon,” he told reporters in the White House’s Oval Office, adding that the exit could take place “within two weeks, maybe two weeks, maybe three.”

The declaration was Mr Trump’s clearest to date that he intends to soon end a month-long war that has reordered the Middle East, disrupted global energy markets and changed the trajectory of the Republican’s presidency.

He added that Tehran does not have to make a deal with Washington to end the conflict.

“Iran doesn’t have to make a deal, no,” he said when asked if successful diplomacy was a prerequisite to the US winding down the conflict. “No, they don’t have to make a deal with me.”

Instead, Mr Trump said, the requirement for winding down the operation was that Iran be “put into the stone ages,” without the ability to soon acquire a nuclear weapon.

“Then we’ll leave,” he said.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said earlier on March 31 the next few days in the war against Iran would be decisive and warned Tehran that the conflict would intensify if it did not make a deal.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards hit back with a new threat against US companies in the region starting April 1. It listed 18 businesses including Microsoft, Google, Apple, Intel, IBM, Tesla and Boeing.

Mr Hegseth, who reported he visited US troops in the Middle East on March 28, said President Donald Trump was willing to make a deal with Iran to end the war. Talks were ongoing and gaining strength, but the US was prepared to continue the war if Iran did not comply, he said.

“We have more and more options, and they have less ... in only one month we set the terms, the upcoming days will be decisive,” Mr Hegseth said in Washington. “Iran knows that, and there’s almost nothing they can militarily do about it.”

Responding to the threat against American corporate interests, a White House official said the US military was “prepared to curtail any attacks.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on March 31 he has been receiving direct messages from US special envoy Steve Witkoff but they do not constitute “negotiations”, Qatar’s Al Jazeera TV cited him as saying.

The messages include threats or exchanged views delivered through “friends”, he added. The month-long conflict has spread across the region, killing thousands, disrupting energy supplies and threatening to send the global economy into a tailspin.

Mr Trump threatened on March 30 to obliterate Iran’s energy plants if it does not agree to a peace deal and open the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for global oil shipments that has effectively been blocked by Iran.

The US president on March 31 criticised countries that have not helped the US war effort, such as Britain. In a social media post, he said that in response to the global fuel shortage, these countries should buy energy from the US or find “some delayed courage, go to the strait and just TAKE IT”.

France and Italy have pushed back against some US-Israeli military operations, sources said, highlighting how divisions between NATO allies have been exposed by the war.

Pope Leo urged Mr Trump on March 31 to look for an “off-ramp” to the war, in an unusual direct appeal from the pontiff to the president.

“Hopefully he’s looking for a way to decrease the amount of violence,” the pope told journalists outside his residence near Rome.

Oil prices head for record monthly gain

Iran on March 30 struck a fully loaded oil tanker off Dubai and set it ablaze. The fire was brought under control.

It was Iran’s latest attack on merchant vessels in the Gulf or in the Strait of Hormuz since the United States and Israel launched the war on Feb 28.

Crude oil prices briefly spiked again after the attack on the tanker. Tight global supplies pushed Brent crude oil futures up a record 64 per cent to about US$118 in March.

Higher oil and fuel prices have also started to weigh on US household finances and are a political headache for Mr Trump and his Republican Party before November midterm elections. The US national average retail price of gasoline crossed US$4 (S$5.14) a gallon for the first time in over three years on March 30, data from price-tracking service GasBuddy showed.

But the Brent contract for June settled down US$3.42 on March 31 at US$103.97 a barrel following unconfirmed media reports that Iran’s president said the country was ready to end the war, assuming some guarantees were put in place.

Wall Street ended sharply higher on speculation about a potential de-escalation in conflict. All three major US indexes rallied after the Wall Street Journal reported on March 30 that Mr Trump told aides he was willing to end the campaign even if the Strait of Hormuz remained largely closed.

Mediation

US General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters in Washington that the US was further degrading and destroying Iran’s capabilities.

He said the US military was continuing to strike key manufacturing and research sites and had taken out over 150 Iranian naval vessels. Mr Hegseth said US strikes were causing widespread desertions in Iran.



With attacks showing no sign of easing, Pakistan is seeking to mediate in the war. The foreign ministers of China and Pakistan on March 31 called for an immediate ceasefire, urging peace talks to be held as soon as possible after they met in Beijing.

Iran has remained defiant despite heavy US and Israeli attacks for the past month.

New attacks

The Israeli military said on March 31 it completed a wave of strikes targeting 20 weapons manufacturing sites and a research and development site in Iran.

The war has continued to spread, with Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen entering the war by firing at Israel. Turkey reported on March 30 that a ballistic missile launched from Iran had entered Turkish airspace before being shot down.

The war has also revived conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah, while Iran, which has the highest casualty toll in the war, has fired at targets in Gulf Arab states, where the US has military bases. REUTERS