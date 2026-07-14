Trump says US attacking Iran capabilities related to Strait of Hormuz

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US President Donald Trump said he had not decided that a negotiated settlement could not be reached with Tehran.

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump told reporters on July 13 that the United States was attacking Iran’s capabilities related to the Strait of Hormuz, amid renewed military action between the two countries.

The US military said on J uly 13 it was launching fresh strikes against Iran but Trump told reporters at the Oval Office on July 13 that he had not decided that a negotiated settlement could not be reached with Tehran.

Trump also said that it could be that there are Iranian drones in Cuba.

“If they do have that, and they might very well have that, we'll take care of it,” he said.

“We’re not going to have a problem. We’re not going to allow that to happen so it could be that they are storing some. We’re looking into it now. REUTERS