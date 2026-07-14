Straitstimes.com header logo

Trump says US attacking Iran capabilities related to Strait of Hormuz

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event to sign an executive order related to Utah protected lands, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 13, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

US President Donald Trump said he had not decided that a negotiated settlement could not be reached with Tehran.

PHOTO: REUTERS

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump told reporters on July 13 that the United States was attacking Iran’s capabilities related to the Strait of Hormuz, amid renewed military action between the two countries.

The US military said on July 13 it was launching fresh strikes against Iran but Trump told reporters at the Oval Office on July 13 that he had not decided that a negotiated settlement could not be reached with Tehran.

Trump also said that it could be that there are Iranian drones in Cuba.

“If they do have that, and they might very well have that, we'll take care of it,” he said.

“We’re not going to have a problem. We’re not going to allow that to happen so it could be that they are storing some. We’re looking into it now. REUTERS

More on this topic
Oil soars more than 9% after Trump reinstates Iran blockade
Trump vows to hit Iran ‘hard’, impose Hormuz transit fees
See more on

Iran war

Donald Trump

Iran

United States

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.