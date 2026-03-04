Trump says US has knocked out many Iranian naval and air targets

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump (right) speaking at the White House on March 3, ahead of a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said on March 3 that the US military had been successful against many Iranian naval and air targets, saying “just about everything has been knocked out”.

He made his comments in the Oval Office ahead of a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Mr Trump, answering questions from reporters, said he ordered the attack against Iran because “I had a feeling” that Iran would attack the United States as negotiations over its nuclear programme stalled.

He presented no evidence to support the view. Iran had been anticipating another round of talks with US envoys after negotiations were held in Geneva on Feb 26.

Mr Trump said Iran was still lobbing missiles but predicted Tehran will eventually lose this capability due to a sustained assault against them.

“They’ve shot a lot of them, and we’re knocking out a lot,” he said. REUTERS