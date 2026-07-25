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Trump says Israeli PM Netanyahu will visit US next week

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U.S. President Donald Trump greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu upon arrival for meetings at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 29, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu upon arrival for meetings at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 29, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, July 24 - President Donald Trump said on Friday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit the U.S. next week.

Trump's comments came in his speech at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on Friday, while he was falsely casting U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer as Palestinian.

"I am going to send him (Schumer) a beautiful Palestinian outfit tomorrow, so he can greet Bibi Netanyahu when he comes to town next week," Trump said.

"He turned Palestinian," Trump said of Schumer, who is Jewish, while also joking that sharia law was Schumer's "new founding."

U.S. Muslim and Jewish advocacy groups have previously criticized Trump for calling Schumer, the top Senate Democrat, a Palestinian, with the rights groups saying Trump uses the term disrepectfully as a slur and as an insult.

Netanyahu's office said earlier that he will travel to Washington on Monday and will meet with Trump on Tuesday. Netanyahu will also attend deceased U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham's funeral, his office said.

The Trump-Netanyahu meeting will come as the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran completes five months. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.